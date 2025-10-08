Sign up
Photo 975
Vase of flowers
Always love a Monet. This was one of a few I saw in London’s Courtald Gallery earlier this week.
8th October 2025
8th Oct 25
0
0
Liz Gooster
ace
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 8 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
977
photos
44
followers
30
following
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
7th October 2025 4:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
london
,
art
,
monet
,
courtald
