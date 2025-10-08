Previous
Vase of flowers by lizgooster
Photo 975

Vase of flowers

Always love a Monet. This was one of a few I saw in London’s Courtald Gallery earlier this week.
8th October 2025 8th Oct 25

Liz Gooster

@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 8 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
