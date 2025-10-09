Previous
Looking up, looking down by lizgooster
Photo 975

Looking up, looking down

Had a gap between meetings in London so popped into the wonderful Courtald Gallery. Had a lovely time admiring the art, and also the building itself, including this wonderful staircase.
9th October 2025 9th Oct 25

Liz Gooster

ace
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 8 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
267% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

JackieR ace
I love this art gallery! Fabulous diptych
October 9th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact