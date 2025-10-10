Previous
Autumn light by lizgooster
Photo 977

Autumn light

A quiet corner of London’s Inner Temple. Always feels very historical and quite Dickensian.
10th October 2025 10th Oct 25

Liz Gooster

ace
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 8 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
267% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

katy ace
What a terrific perspective and choice of composition, Liz.
October 10th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact