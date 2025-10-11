Previous
Out on the town by lizgooster
Out on the town

Ellie went to a sleepover party on Saturday so Dean and I took advantage of the opportunity to go out. We went to Parker’s Tavern near the centre of Cambridge for drinks and dinner and had a lovely time.
Liz Gooster

@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 8 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
