Photo 983
Cyclamen sweep
This part of the walk round Anglesey Abbey is particularly enticing at this time of year, with the delicate cyclamen flowers bursting through the russet leaves.
18th October 2025
18th Oct 25
Liz Gooster
ace
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 8 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
19th October 2025 11:02am
Tags
nature
,
flowers
,
autumn
,
anglesey abbey
Susan Wakely
ace
Beautiful cyclamen.
November 15th, 2025
