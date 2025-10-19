Previous
Dahlia season by lizgooster
Photo 983

Dahlia season

Anglesey Abbey has a lovely dahlia garden which bursts into glorious colour in the early autumn. Took this before our holiday in Oman but forgot to post it.
19th October 2025 19th Oct 25

Liz Gooster

@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 8 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
Beautiful pom poms.
November 8th, 2025  
What beautiful buttons of color
November 8th, 2025  
