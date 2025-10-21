Previous
More dahlias by lizgooster
More dahlias

Funnily enough, I didn’t used to be particularly fond of dahlias, but I’m a convert! The displays of so many different kinds at Anglesey Abbey are always spectacular.
Liz Gooster

Susan Wakely ace
They are a lovely colour.
December 4th, 2025  
Diana ace
They are gorgeous and beautifully captured.
December 4th, 2025  
