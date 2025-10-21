Sign up
Photo 986
More dahlias
Funnily enough, I didn’t used to be particularly fond of dahlias, but I’m a convert! The displays of so many different kinds at Anglesey Abbey are always spectacular.
21st October 2025
21st Oct 25
Liz Gooster
ace
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 8 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
Photo Details
Tags
flowers
,
cambridge
,
dahlias
,
abbey”
,
“anglesey
Susan Wakely
ace
They are a lovely colour.
December 4th, 2025
Diana
ace
They are gorgeous and beautifully captured.
December 4th, 2025
