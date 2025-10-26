Previous
Pit stop by lizgooster
Photo 984

Pit stop

We landed in Muscat, Oman on Sunday after a night flight and picked up a rental car. Feeling a bit dazed and sleepy we stopped in at a petrol station to grab some caffeine. This certainly set the scene for the rugged environment!
26th October 2025 26th Oct 25

Liz Gooster

@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 8 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
JackieR ace
Very isolated
October 28th, 2025  
Diana ace
Great composition and capture. Have a fabulous time there.
October 28th, 2025  
