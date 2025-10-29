Sign up
Photo 987
Mosque at dusk
This is a mosque in the ancient city of Nizwa, seen just after sunset from the famous fort.
29th October 2025
29th Oct 25
Liz Gooster
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 8 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
Tags
mosque
oman
nizwa
Diana
Beautifully captured in the golden light.
October 30th, 2025
