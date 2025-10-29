Previous
Mosque at dusk by lizgooster
Mosque at dusk

This is a mosque in the ancient city of Nizwa, seen just after sunset from the famous fort.
29th October 2025 29th Oct 25

Liz Gooster

I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 8 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
Diana ace
Beautifully captured in the golden light.
October 30th, 2025  
