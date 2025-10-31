Sign up
Photo 989
Balcony walk
It didn’t look like there was a path along this canyon. But there was and we walked it! It was quite challenging, especially in the heat but very rewarding with views like this along the way. It’s a place called Jabal Shams.
31st October 2025
31st Oct 25
Liz Gooster
Views
1
365
iPhone 15
31st October 2025 9:47am
