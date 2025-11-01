Previous
Misty mountains by lizgooster
Photo 990

Misty mountains

We’re in another part of the mountain range now, near Jabal Akhdar. It’s known as the Green Mountain and there are a few more plants here, although it’s still pretty arid. This is the view from our hotel pool!
1st November 2025 1st Nov 25

Liz Gooster

ace
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 8 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
271% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact