Photo 991
Photo 991
Sun shots
Sunset and sunrise from different ends of the same roof terrace in our hotel. We will be sad to check out and move on today!
2nd November 2025
2nd Nov 25
Liz Gooster
Tags
sunset
sunrise
oman
“jabal
akhdar”
Diana
ace
Beautifully captured.
November 2nd, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Beautiful way to start the day.
November 2nd, 2025
