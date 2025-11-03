Previous
Grand Mosque of Sultan Qaboos by lizgooster
Photo 992

Grand Mosque of Sultan Qaboos

Back in Muscat for our last couple of days in Oman and we visited this very impressive mosque. It was really hot but the bright sunlight definitely emphasised the architecture.
3rd November 2025 3rd Nov 25

Liz Gooster

ace
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 8 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
271% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

katy ace
I can almost feel the heat in this photo! All your photos are devoid of humans except the ones in the stream. Did you wait for people to be out of the photo or was it really that isolated?
November 3rd, 2025  
Diana ace
Fabulous shot and reflection, it sure looks awfully hot there.
November 3rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact