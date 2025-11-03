Sign up
Previous
Photo 992
Grand Mosque of Sultan Qaboos
Back in Muscat for our last couple of days in Oman and we visited this very impressive mosque. It was really hot but the bright sunlight definitely emphasised the architecture.
3rd November 2025
3rd Nov 25
Liz Gooster
ace
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 8 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
992
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
3rd November 2025 9:50am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mosque
,
muscat
,
oman
katy
ace
I can almost feel the heat in this photo! All your photos are devoid of humans except the ones in the stream. Did you wait for people to be out of the photo or was it really that isolated?
November 3rd, 2025
Diana
ace
Fabulous shot and reflection, it sure looks awfully hot there.
November 3rd, 2025
