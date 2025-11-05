Previous
Autumn Avenue by lizgooster
Photo 994

Autumn Avenue

There will be more photos of Oman to come but this is what I’ve come home to. Surprisingly mild - I thought it would be freezing when we got back!
5th November 2025 5th Nov 25

Liz Gooster

@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 8 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
