Photo 996
Happy Birthday to me!
I don't often post photos of myself but it was my birthday a few days ago so I thought I'd share one to mark (not celebrate!) turning 57. My husband took this portrait of me on the Balcony Walk we did in Oman.
6th November 2025
6th Nov 25
1
0
Liz Gooster
ace
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 8 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
997
photos
44
followers
30
following
990
991
992
993
994
995
996
997
2
1
365
iPhone 15
31st October 2025 9:42am
portrait
oman
balcony walk
katy
ace
Wow! You look absolutely amazing Liz happy belated birthday
November 8th, 2025
