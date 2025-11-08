Previous
Through the arches by lizgooster
Through the arches

I always love peeping through windows and doorways and Arabic architecture has such evocative lines. These photos are all at Muscat's Grand Mosque.
Liz Gooster

Susan Wakely
Great architecture and clean lines.
November 14th, 2025  
