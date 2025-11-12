Previous
Who said turkeys don’t like Christmas? by lizgooster
Who said turkeys don’t like Christmas?

This one looks as if it’s in the party mood! Way too early for Christmas, I know, but I was in London today, a city that always gets its festive decorations going early. This seasonal bird is in the window of Fortnum & Mason’s.
Liz Gooster

@lizgooster
Susan Wakely ace
Guess if you are aTurkey you need to celebrate early !!
November 12th, 2025  
Liz Gooster ace
@wakelys 🤣
November 12th, 2025  
