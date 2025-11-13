Previous
Pretty in pink by lizgooster
Photo 1004

Pretty in pink

I took a lot of dahlia photos a few weeks ago at Anglesey Abbey, which we love to visit. I didn’t get round to posting them and I have quite a few gaps in October and November so am filling a few of them in!
Liz Gooster

@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 8 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
