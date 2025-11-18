Sign up
Photo 1005
The beauty of a simple daisy
Some of the flowers in my bunch of gerberas are starting to droop so I thought I’d get a shot of this one before it follows suit.
18th November 2025
18th Nov 25
Liz Gooster
ace
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 8 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
1006
photos
44
followers
30
following
275% complete
999
1000
1001
1002
1003
1004
1005
1006
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
21st November 2025 9:39am
Tags
flower
,
daisy
,
gerbera
