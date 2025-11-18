Previous
The beauty of a simple daisy by lizgooster
Photo 1005

The beauty of a simple daisy

Some of the flowers in my bunch of gerberas are starting to droop so I thought I’d get a shot of this one before it follows suit.
18th November 2025 18th Nov 25

Liz Gooster

@lizgooster
