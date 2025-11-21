Previous
Striking sculpture by lizgooster
Striking sculpture

Some stunning work at Tate Modern’s Nigerian Modernism exhibition. I loved these sculptures by Ben Enwonwu.
21st November 2025

Liz Gooster

@lizgooster
katy ace
He has an interesting contemporary style. Is that the sculptor in the background?
November 22nd, 2025  
