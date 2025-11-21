Sign up
Photo 1007
Striking sculpture
Some stunning work at Tate Modern’s Nigerian Modernism exhibition. I loved these sculptures by Ben Enwonwu.
21st November 2025
21st Nov 25
Liz Gooster
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 8 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
1000
1001
1002
1003
1004
1005
1006
1007
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
21st November 2025 6:02pm
Tags
art
,
sculpture
,
“tate
,
modern”
,
“ben
,
enwonwu”
katy
He has an interesting contemporary style. Is that the sculptor in the background?
November 22nd, 2025
