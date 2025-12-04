Previous
Christmas bauble #3 by lizgooster
Photo 1021

Christmas bauble #3

An oldie but goodie - one my mum put on the tree year after year when I was a child.
4th December 2025

Liz Gooster

@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 8 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
Susan Wakely
Beautiful bauble.
December 31st, 2025  
