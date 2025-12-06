Sign up
Photo 1022
Hall of mirrors
A surprising decor in a ladies' bathroom! This was in a fancy restaurant in London, where I met tow of my old uni friends for our annual festive lunch.
6th December 2025
6th Dec 25
Tags
london
,
restaurant
,
mirrors
,
nopi
