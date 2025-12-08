Christmas bauble #8

This was another one I bought for my mum, from Amsterdam. I lived in Utrecht in the Netherlands for around a year many years ago now and Amsterdam is still one of my favourite cities to visit. We took my parents there to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary there - and Dean and I announced our engagement while we were all having dinner. I wonder if we may have bought it on that trip? I started this ‘bauble series’ as a way to fill some of the gaps I noticed in my December calendar, but I’ve really savoured the memories it’s prompted. This could be the last, for this year’s least!