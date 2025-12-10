Sign up
Photo 1027
Christmas bauble #7
This fluffy number was a gift from Sophie, who stayed with us for a while. She worked for a time at the White Company and this is one of their luxury decorations, much appreciated!
10th December 2025
10th Dec 25
Liz Gooster
ace
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 8 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
1051
photos
45
followers
30
following
287% complete
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
26th December 2025 1:57pm
Tags
tree
,
christmas
,
bauble
