Christmas bauble #7 by lizgooster
Christmas bauble #7

This fluffy number was a gift from Sophie, who stayed with us for a while. She worked for a time at the White Company and this is one of their luxury decorations, much appreciated!
10th December 2025 10th Dec 25

Liz Gooster

@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 8 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
