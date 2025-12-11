Previous
Holly berries by lizgooster
Photo 1023

Holly berries

So nice to see the seasonal foliage and berries in the neighbourhood.
11th December 2025 11th Dec 25

Liz Gooster

ace
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 8 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
280% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact