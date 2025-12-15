Previous
Christmas bauble #2 by lizgooster
Photo 1028

Christmas bauble #2

This Tiffany-style bauble was one I bought for my mum - I often brought back tree decorations for her when I went on trips. I can’t remember now where I got this one but it’s come full circle and is in my collection now.
15th December 2025 15th Dec 25

Liz Gooster

ace
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 8 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
