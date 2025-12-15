Sign up
Photo 1028
Christmas bauble #2
This Tiffany-style bauble was one I bought for my mum - I often brought back tree decorations for her when I went on trips. I can’t remember now where I got this one but it’s come full circle and is in my collection now.
15th December 2025
15th Dec 25
0
0
Liz Gooster
ace
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 8 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
1036
photos
44
followers
30
following
283% complete
1029
1030
1031
1032
1033
1034
1035
1036
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
25th December 2025 2:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tradition
,
bauble
,
tree”
,
“christmas
