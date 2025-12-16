Seasonal sweet snacks

Previous
Dean and I have a very sweet tooth, so we enjoyed plenty of festive plates over the Christmas/New Year season! Ellie doesn't gorge as much as we do, but she does like the odd party ring and Oreo cookie every now and then.
Liz Gooster

@lizgooster
katy ace
These look so festive! Did you make them yourself?
January 6th, 2026  
