Photo 1027
All wrapped up
Not Christmas, but a very lovely display of Liberty prints at the beautiful William Morris Gallery in Walthamstow.
17th December 2025
17th Dec 25
Liz Gooster
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 8 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
19th December 2025 11:43am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
london
,
walthamstow
,
exhibition
,
morris
,
gallery"
,
"william
Susan Wakely
ace
Great display.
December 23rd, 2025
