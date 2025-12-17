Previous
All wrapped up by lizgooster
Photo 1027

All wrapped up

Not Christmas, but a very lovely display of Liberty prints at the beautiful William Morris Gallery in Walthamstow.
17th December 2025 17th Dec 25

Liz Gooster

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Great display.
December 23rd, 2025  
