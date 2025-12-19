Sign up
Photo 1028
View from the bridge
I took Dean to London for a day of revisiting old memories and making new ones. This was a classic skyline view over the River Thames as we headed for cocktails.
19th December 2025
19th Dec 25
Liz Gooster
ace
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 8 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
19th December 2025 4:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
winter
,
london
,
skyline
,
nightscape
