Previous
Next
Clare College Bridge by lizgooster
Photo 1036

Clare College Bridge

A winter sunlight shot. We love walking along The Backs (of the Cambridge Colleges) and this was a very bright December day. It was actually quite dazzling to look back along the river to Clare College Bridge.
23rd December 2025 23rd Dec 25

Liz Gooster

ace
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 8 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
286% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact