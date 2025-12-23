Sign up
Photo 1036
Clare College Bridge
A winter sunlight shot. We love walking along The Backs (of the Cambridge Colleges) and this was a very bright December day. It was actually quite dazzling to look back along the river to Clare College Bridge.
23rd December 2025
23rd Dec 25
0
0
Liz Gooster
ace
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 8 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
25th December 2025 11:22am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
winter
,
cambridge
,
colleges
