Festival of Nine Lesson and Carols at Kings College Cambridge by lizgooster
Festival of Nine Lesson and Carols at Kings College Cambridge

I am delighted to have won tickets for this iconic Christmas Eve service this afternoon in the public ballot. Collected them this morning in glorious winter sunshine.
24th December 2025 24th Dec 25

Liz Gooster

@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 8 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
Susan Wakely ace
Beautiful sunshine. That will be lovely I am sure.
December 24th, 2025  
