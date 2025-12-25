Sign up
Previous
Photo 1033
Merry Christmas!
Wishing everyone a very merry and peaceful Christmas Day. Having an 8 year old, it was still dark when we came downstairs this morning, with our tree to greet us. 🎄
25th December 2025
25th Dec 25
Liz Gooster
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 8 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
1033
photos
44
followers
30
following
1026
1027
1028
1029
1030
1031
1032
1033
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
25th December 2025 7:32am
Tags
tree
,
christmas
,
home
