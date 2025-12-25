Previous
Merry Christmas! by lizgooster
Photo 1033

Merry Christmas!

Wishing everyone a very merry and peaceful Christmas Day. Having an 8 year old, it was still dark when we came downstairs this morning, with our tree to greet us. 🎄
25th December 2025 25th Dec 25

