Christmas bauble #1 by lizgooster
Christmas bauble #1

Inspired by some of the lovely photos of Christmas decorations on here, I thought I’d share a few of my own. I inherited a few nice ones from my mum, who loved to collect them: this was one of hers.
26th December 2025 26th Dec 25

Liz Gooster

@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 8 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
JackieR ace
This is beautiful
December 26th, 2025  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Beautifully captured fav!
December 26th, 2025  
