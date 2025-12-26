Sign up
Photo 1034
Christmas bauble #1
Inspired by some of the lovely photos of Christmas decorations on here, I thought I’d share a few of my own. I inherited a few nice ones from my mum, who loved to collect them: this was one of hers.
26th December 2025
26th Dec 25
2
1
Liz Gooster
ace
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 8 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
1034
photos
44
followers
30
following
283% complete
1027
1028
1029
1030
1031
1032
1033
1034
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
25th December 2025 2:40pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
christmas
,
bauble
JackieR
ace
This is beautiful
December 26th, 2025
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Beautifully captured fav!
December 26th, 2025
