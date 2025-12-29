Sign up
Photo 1038
Hot chocolate on a cold beach
Ellie at Southwold beach, definitely our happy place. She is clutching a hot chocolate from Suzie’s Beach Cafe, which was much quieter than it is in warmer weather!!
29th December 2025
29th Dec 25
2
0
Liz Gooster
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 8 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
Tags
portrait
,
beach
,
ellie
,
southwold
Diana
Oh how cute Ellie looks, I love the hint of a smile :-)
December 30th, 2025
Susan Wakely
Sounds a perfect combination.
December 30th, 2025
