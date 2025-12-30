Previous
The Red Shoes by lizgooster
Photo 1039

The Red Shoes

This classic tear jerker was always a favourite Christmas film of mine when I was a child. So it was wonderful to see Matthew Bourne’s fabulous dance production of it at Sadler’s Wells.
30th December 2025 30th Dec 25

Liz Gooster

ace
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 8 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
284% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

PhotoCrazy ace
Wonderful!
December 30th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact