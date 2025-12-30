Sign up
Photo 1039
The Red Shoes
This classic tear jerker was always a favourite Christmas film of mine when I was a child. So it was wonderful to see Matthew Bourne’s fabulous dance production of it at Sadler’s Wells.
30th December 2025
30th Dec 25
Liz Gooster
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
30th December 2025 2:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dance
,
london
,
ballet
,
“red
,
shoes”
,
“sadlers
,
wells”
PhotoCrazy
ace
Wonderful!
December 30th, 2025
