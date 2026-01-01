Sign up
Previous
Photo 1042
Sun setting on the first day of 2026
A lovely sunset to close out a lovely first day of the year. We had Dean’s family over for lunch and it was a joy to see - and hear! - Ellie playing with her cousin Daisy, who is just a year older.
1st January 2026
1st Jan 26
Liz Gooster
ace
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 8 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
1042
photos
44
followers
30
following
Tags
home
,
sunset
,
cambridge
