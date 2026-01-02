Sign up
Photo 1047
Winter avenue
Back at Wandlebury for a walk in the sunshine - mainly because the English Heritage site we planned to visit tired out to be closed today but it was lovely, as always.
2nd January 2026
2nd Jan 26
Liz Gooster
ace
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 8 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
Tags
winter
,
trees
,
cambridge
,
wandlebury
