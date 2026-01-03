Sign up
Previous
Photo 1048
Cold & frosty morning
A wonderfully bright, cold day at Anglesey Abbey today - the frost was so heavy it looked almost like snow.
3rd January 2026
3rd Jan 26
2
0
Liz Gooster
ace
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 8 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
3rd January 2026 12:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
winter
,
frost
,
abbey”
,
“anglesey
Louise & Ken
As I look at your chilly image, the rain here is pouring!
January 3rd, 2026
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely crisp day.
January 3rd, 2026
