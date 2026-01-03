Previous
Cold & frosty morning by lizgooster
Cold & frosty morning

A wonderfully bright, cold day at Anglesey Abbey today - the frost was so heavy it looked almost like snow.
3rd January 2026 3rd Jan 26

Liz Gooster

@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 8 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer
Louise & Ken
As I look at your chilly image, the rain here is pouring!
January 3rd, 2026  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely crisp day.
January 3rd, 2026  
