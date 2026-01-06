Previous
Snow-filled leaf by lizgooster
Snow-filled leaf

We had a light dusting of snow yesterday and a cold night last night, so it's still a frozen winterscape today. This leaf has formed a cup to gather snow in my garden. With a bit of an Impressionist spruce-up, courtesy of BeFunky.
6th January 2026 6th Jan 26

Liz Gooster

@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 8 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
katy ace
I’m so excited that you got a little bit of snow! I wish we would. I love the way you finished this photo and the texture it gives the snow, especially
January 6th, 2026  
