Previous
Photo 1053
Snow-filled leaf
We had a light dusting of snow yesterday and a cold night last night, so it's still a frozen winterscape today. This leaf has formed a cup to gather snow in my garden. With a bit of an Impressionist spruce-up, courtesy of BeFunky.
6th January 2026
6th Jan 26
1
0
Liz Gooster
ace
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 8 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
1053
photos
45
followers
30
following
288% complete
View this month »
1046
1047
1048
1049
1050
1051
1052
1053
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
6th January 2026 8:57am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
leaf
,
seasons
katy
ace
I’m so excited that you got a little bit of snow! I wish we would. I love the way you finished this photo and the texture it gives the snow, especially
January 6th, 2026
