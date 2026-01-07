Sign up
Photo 1055
Autumn/winter?
I was surprised to see the colours on this bush/tree in a local garden - it looks more autumnal than wintry. Apparently it's an Oregon grape. It's certainly a long way from home ...
7th January 2026
7th Jan 26
Liz Gooster
ace
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 8 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
7th January 2026 11:39am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
nature
,
plant
,
seasons
