Autumn/winter? by lizgooster
Photo 1055

Autumn/winter?

I was surprised to see the colours on this bush/tree in a local garden - it looks more autumnal than wintry. Apparently it's an Oregon grape. It's certainly a long way from home ...
7th January 2026 7th Jan 26

Liz Gooster

@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 8 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
