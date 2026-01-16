Previous
Early snowdrops by lizgooster
Early snowdrops

I love the delicate white bells of snowdrops and they’re always such a hopeful reminder of what nature is doing during winter when she appears to be asleep. These aren’t the first I’ve seen but I forgot to post the ones I spotted at Christmas.
Diana ace
How beautiful, Spring is in the air!
January 16th, 2026  
Susan Wakely ace
Oh so lovely. Promise of spring close by.
January 16th, 2026  
