Ships that pass in the night by lizgooster
Ships that pass in the night

View from Charing Cross Bridge as I made my way home from my annual trip with the girls to the TS Eliot poetry reading event. Always hard to make the effort in January but always uplifting.
18th January 2026 18th Jan 26

Liz Gooster

@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 8 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
Susan Wakely ace
It’s compulsory. I took a similar shot when there last Sunday.
January 18th, 2026  
