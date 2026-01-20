Previous
Angling for a shot by lizgooster
Angling for a shot

Haven’t been in the Paddington area of London for a while. Had a meeting this afternoon in this building and liked its lines.
Liz Gooster

Diana ace
Fabulous capture and pov.
January 20th, 2026  
