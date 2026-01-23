Previous
Underneath the arches by lizgooster
Photo 1066

Underneath the arches

It was a grey day in London so used BeFunky’s watercolour edit to brighten up this view through the hulking Henry Moore statue in London’s Kensington Gardens.
23rd January 2026 23rd Jan 26

Liz Gooster

@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 8 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
Photo Details

