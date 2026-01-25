Sign up
Photo 1068
Weekend coffee break
Ellie and I took a breather between her various classes and I took the opportunity to have a coffee. I thought it looked particularly tempting in a slant of sunlight.
25th January 2026
25th Jan 26
Liz Gooster
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 8 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
Tags
coffee
,
cambridge
