"Oil painting" river scene on the Cam by lizgooster
Photo 1071

"Oil painting" river scene on the Cam

Final photo in my short series of 3 different edits of the same shot. Think the watercolour is my favourite.
27th January 2026 27th Jan 26

Liz Gooster

ace
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 8 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
Suzanne ace
I agree. I like the watercolour version as well.
January 27th, 2026  
Dorothy ace
Mine too. Yesterday’s was too harsh.
January 27th, 2026  
