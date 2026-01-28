Previous
The cycle of seasons by lizgooster
The cycle of seasons

A fresh flower and new leaves sprouting amongst the mulch left over from autumn. I love it when you can see evidence of multiple seasons at once.
28th January 2026

Liz Gooster

@lizgooster
Liz Gooster
Susan Wakely ace
Pretty and welcome sight.
January 29th, 2026  
