Quirky garden ornaments by lizgooster
Photo 1077

Quirky garden ornaments

I've walked past these 'hands in a hedge' in a neighbouring street a couple of times now. Today I just had to stop and take a photo!
11th February 2026 11th Feb 26

Liz Gooster

@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 8 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
