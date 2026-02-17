Previous
Next
Li-on in wait by lizgooster
Photo 1081

Li-on in wait

A patient expression for this king of the jungle.
17th February 2026 17th Feb 26

Liz Gooster

ace
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 8 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
296% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
A handsome chap.
February 21st, 2026  
katy ace
Such a magnificent animal. I wonder what’s going through his mind in this terrific photo
February 21st, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact