Previous
Next
What you looking at? by lizgooster
Photo 1081

What you looking at?

This image has been edited with BeFunky - in reality the ostriches looked a bit brown and bedraggled as they padded around in the muddy grass.
18th February 2026 18th Feb 26

Liz Gooster

ace
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 8 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
296% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Great effect on these quizzical characters.
February 21st, 2026  
Diana ace
I love the effect and colours.
February 21st, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact